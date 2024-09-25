Twitter
Bollywood

Actress' boyfriend slapped Anurag Kashyap hard, she rejected film, it became superhit

In a recent event, Anurag Kashyap revealed that one of his superhits was the most rejected film. Several actresses rejected the role, and he was also slapped by an actress' boyfriend.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 04:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actress' boyfriend slapped Anurag Kashyap hard, she rejected film, it became superhit
Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap is known for directing iconic films, including Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, and Black Friday. However one of his movies was the most rejected film, and it was called 'vulgar' by its producer. In 2009, Anurag came up with her new interpretation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic book Devdas, and made Dev D. However, the journey to Dev D wasn't easy for Anurag. 

When Anurag was slapped by an actress' boyfriend 

During the pre-production phase, when Anurag was looking for his Chandramukhi aka Chanda, he had to face rejection by several actresses. In a conversation at the Marrakech International Film Festival, Anurag opened up about the film’s making. As The Indian Express quoted, Anurag said, "I made the two women the protagonists of the film, and I didn’t hold back on the language or anything. Girls refused to audition for the film when they read the script. I got slapped by one actress’ boyfriend, who said, ‘How dare you send the script to my girlfriend?’. I was like, ‘Okay, sorry’." 

Even the producer called Anurag's film 'vulgar' 

He further added that even his film producer threw his script away and called it 'vulgar'. "My producer threw the script down and called it vulgar. It actually got made because of my producer’s wife, who loved it." He seemingly referred to Ronnie Screwala and his wife. 

About Dev D 

Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, and Mahie Gill starter Dev D was a sensational hit at the box office. The music of the film was also a rage and the song Emotional Attyachaar was a chartbuster hit for several weeks. The film was released in cinemas on Feb 6, 2009. Made in a reported budget of Rs 11 crores, the film grossed Rs 20.82 crores worldwide. 

Read: This blockbuster marked Govinda's comeback, Suniel Shetty was original choice but refused to star after...

