Actress Barkha Singh champions for rarely-spoken-about rash-free feminine comfort and health

Barkha Singh, best known for Engineering Girls, Please Find Attached, champions for rarely-spoken-about rash-free feminine comfort and health.

Barkha Singh, a well-known actress, is leading the charge in redefining feminine comfort and health with a groundbreaking campaign centered around rash-free comfort for women. As the advocate and face of this initiative, Singh is championing women's comfort and well-being during their menstrual cycles— comfort that is rash-free, a highly relatable, and never-spoken-about issue.

Recognizing the common discomfort and skin irritation faced by women due to plastic-based sanitary pads, Barkha Singh is at the forefront of this movement.

The campaign aims to educate and empower women to make informed choices about their menstrual hygiene products. By promoting rash-free sanitary pads and menstrual cups, Barkha Singh embarks on a journey to educate and provide women with safer and more comfortable options.

This initiative not only highlights the importance of feminine comfort and health but also challenges the status quo, encouraging women to prioritize their well-being during their menstrual cycles. Barkha Singh's involvement in this campaign adds a strong voice to the cause, and her advocacy is expected to resonate with women across the country. The choices we the women make as Barkha says, “Sugar-free… chemical free.. still not rash free!”, must inspire one and all!

Read Remember Barkha Singh, who played young Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge'? Here's what she looks like now