This actress began working at 8, was highest-paid, quit after illness, still more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol

Over the last two decades, there has been a huge number of child artistes who have graduated to senior roles in both films and on TV. One of these stars is the young actress who was one the highest-paid child actor in India but then quit acting briefly due to health concerns. Today, at just five films old, she is still more popular than several Bollywood A-listers.

Avneet Kaur rose to fame as a participant on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters in 2010 when she was just eight years old. Two years later, she made her acting debut with Meri Maa and went on to appear in several hit shows like Hamari Sister Didi and made her film debut with Mardaani. In 2023, she made her first appearance as a lead in a film when she acted opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru. However, despite her short career, Avneet is a force on social media, where she boasts of 32 million Instagram followers. This figure is much higher than several bigger stars like Kareena Kapoor (12 million), Kajol (16 million), and even younger more social media-savvy stars such as Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday (both 24 million).

In 2018, Avneet began appearing as the female lead Jasmine in SAB TV’s fantasy show Aladdin. The actress was on the show for just under two years when she quit due to health issues amid the pandemic. She was replaced by Ashi Singh on the show. Avneet was away from action during the first and second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, following which she resumed work with films like Chidiakhana and Tiku Weds Sheru.

