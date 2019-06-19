Actors Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah find soulmates in each other! See photos

Life can surprise you in any which way! Sometimes you find your soulmate at a very young age and sometimes after a long wait they appear in your life and makes your life happy as ever. Something similar has happened with two actors when they realised they are each other's soulmates. We are talking about Tiger Zinda Hai actor Nawab Shah and 90s sizzling actor Pooja Batra. The couple has been dating each other for quite some time and sharing glimpses of their relationship on their Instagram pages.

Pooja and Nawab are making sure to hide their faces while posting photos with each other. But netizens found a similar photo on both of them's timeline which confirmed that they are indeed in a relationship. While sharing a photo posing like 'Follow Me Too' couple, Nawab wrote on his Instagram, "It took 46 years for my soul to be Ready, and then my mate appeared. Eid Mubarak soulmate. Eid Mubarak to all". Pooja also shared a similar photo and wrote, "Life’s a party when you are with your soulmate."

Check out their posts with each other below:

Before dating Pooja, Nawab was in a relationship with Kavita Kaushik for about five years. As per the earlier reports, the FIR actor had to end her relationship with Nawab owing to her father's reservations since both of them belong to different religions. Apparently, Kavita's parents weren't happy with their marriage plans and hence she had to end it.

Whereas Pooja was married to orthopaedic surgeon Dr Sonu S. Ahluwalia from 2002 to 2010 and their divorce was finalised in 2011.