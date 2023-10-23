Headlines

This actor, son of great villain, gave hits with SRK, Salman, Big B; career suffered, had to do C-grade films for money

This actor started as a hero in Bollywood, even gave hits with the biggest superstars, but his career suffered when he did C-grade films for money.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

It is assumed that children of sucessful actors always find it easy to gain a foothold in the film industry. And while there may be some truth to it now, it wasn’t always the case. There was a time when children of character artistes (or anyone who wasn’t a superstar) was struggling just as much as an ‘outsider’. One such tale is of this veteran actor, who started as a hero, but fell into the cesspool of C-grade films before reviving his career.

The son of a legendary villain who became a popular actor himself

Kiran Kumar was born in 1953 to Bollywood legend Jeevan, one of the greatest villains in the history of Hindi cinema. Kiran started his career as a child artiste in Love In Shimla when he was just 7. The actor then returned to do mature roles a decade later with Do Boond Pani. He did lead roles in a few more films but did not find his calling until character roles, starting with Khudgarz in 1987. In the 90s and 2000s, he worked in several hits with leading actors, including Amitabh Bachchan’s Khuda Gawah, Shah Rukh Khan’s Anjaam, Salman Khan’s Auzaar, and Akshay Kumar’s Dhadkan to name a few.

During this period, Kiran Kumar also established himself as a leading actor on television, working in hit shows like Zindagi, Ghutan, Saara Aakash, Miilee, and many others. A prolfic actor, Kiran Kumar continued to work in films in his 60s too, appearing in hits like Brothers, Attack, and Bholaa. He even made his OTT debut in 2022 with The Broken News.

When Kiran Kumar did C-grade films

Early on in his career, Kiran Kumar got sucked into the vortex of doing B and C-grade films, starting with Jangal Mein Mangal, Jalte Badan, Gaal Gulabi Nain Sharabi, etc. Through the 70s, he did many such obscene comedy action films, most in the lead roles. This meant that his acting opportunities in mainstream Bollywood dried up. It wasn’t until 15 years later with Rakesh Roshan’s Khudgarz that Kiran Kumar was able to return to big, more respectable films. In a recent interview, the actor said he did those films for money when he was going through a ‘bad time’ financially. “I needed money to build a house. The pillars alone in my houses cost Rs 44 lakh. I kept collecting money and was able to build my house because of those B and C-grade films. So, I don’t regret it.”

