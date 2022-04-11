Actor-screenwriter Shiv Subramaniam passes away, last rites to be held today

Noted actor-screenwriter Shiv Subramaniam has passed away. He won many hearts with his sensitive performance as Alia Bhatt's father in the romantic comedy '2 States'. He also made an impact with his strong roles in films like 'Kaminey', 'Hichki', 'Rocky Handsome' and 'Stanley Ka Dabba'. The late actor was last seen in Netflix's film 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

The veteran artist was also credited for writing the screenplay for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Parinda', and for Sudhir Mishra's 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', winning the Filmfare Awards for both the films that have achieved cult status over the years. He won the Black Lady statuette for Best Screenplay for the former, and Best Story for the latter.

Shiv Subramaniam's last rites will be conducted at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Andheri, Mumbai on Monday morning. Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Hansal Mehta mourned the demise of Subrahmanyam and shared the details of his funeral in a note. "With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Diyya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki, and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv's family; and his huge legion of friends and fans," the note read.

According to the note, Shiv's cremation ceremony will take place from 11 am onwards. "The funeral will leave from Shishira, Yamuna Nagar, Lokhandwala Back road, Andheri West at 10 am, 11.04.2022. The cremation will be at 11 am at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Ceasar Rd, Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400058," the note concluded.

Many celebrities from Bollywood have poured in their condolences on the veteran actor's demise including actor Gulshan Devaiah, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, and producer Ashoke Pandit.