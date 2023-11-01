Headlines

Bollywood

This actor rejected Gabbar in Sholay for another role that was cut, career got ruined, faced discrimination in Bollywood

A young up-and-coming actor rejected the iconic role of Gabbar Singh in Sholay for another film, where his role was tragically cut.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Sholay is without a doubt the biggest, most impactful Indian film ever made. The film catapulted Amitabh Bachchan to superstardom, solidified Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s place in Bollywood, and launched Amjad Khan’s career. The actor’s portrayal of the dacoit Gabbar Singh is widely regarded as the most impactful negative role in Hindi cinema. But do you know that Amjad was not the first choice for the role. Another young actor almost signed Sholay instead.

The man who rejected Sholay for a role that was cut

After Salim-Javed wrote Sholay and presented it to Ramesh Sippy, the filmmaker had Danny Denzongpa in mind for the role of the villain Gabbar Singh. Danny, 26 at the time, had already worked in films like Ishara, Mere Apne, and Dhundh, but in supporting roles. The producers felt that he would be up to playing what was effectively a lead role here. However, Danny declined the offer since he had committed his time to another film – Feroz Khan’s Dharmatma, an adaptation of The Godfather. Danny had signed Dharmatma for a role that was billed as the second lead. However, it was not to be.

How Danny’s role in Dharmatma was cut

Danny played an Afghan tribal in Dharmatma, who is at loggerheads with the film’s hero (played by Feroz Khan himself) but later becomes his friend. In the original draft, Danny’s character was to be Ranbir’s muscle and help him avenge his father. However, later revisions cut his character Zangoora’s presence in the film as Feroz Khan felt he could overshadow the leads. In the end, Zangoora became a cameo with limited screen time and while Dharmatma was a huge success, the credits went to Feroz Khan. Sholay, on the other hand, became the highest-grossing film of all time and established Gabbar as the most iconic villain in Bollywood history. It was truly a loss-loss situation for Danny.

Danny’s later career and discrimination allegations

Danny did appear in a number of successful films in the 70s and 80s but all as the second lead or villain. He hardly did any successful films as the hero. His most memorable role came in the 1991 film Agneepath, where he played the gangster Kancha Cheena. In the 1980s, fed up with the lack of success of his film, Danny even contemplated quitting acting. But instead, he began accepting supporting roles. The actor has continued to do supporting roles in big films like Baby, Enthiran, 16 December, Jai Ho, and Bang Bang.

An FTII graduate, Danny once recalled that early on in his career, he faced discrimination on account of being from the North East. Filmmaker Mohan Kumar once infamously laughed at the actor when he said he wanted to be a hero and dismissively told him to be a security guard. Danny said the incidence strengthened his resolve to be a big, successful actor.

