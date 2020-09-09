Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi to Rhea Chakraborty: Would like to work with you when all this is over

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi, who has co-produced films like Veere Di Wedding and Dabangg 3, recently took to Twitter to offer work to Bollywood actor and prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Rhea Chakraborty.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Nikhil wrote, ""#Rhea I didn`t kno u. I dn`t kno wht kind of person u r. May b u r as bad as u r being made out to b. May b u r not. Wht I do kno is tht how its all played out for u is unfair, unlawful ¬ how civilised countries behave. Whn all ths is over we wud like to work wth u @Tweet2Rhea."

Nikhil's tweet came following Rhea's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday.

Rhea, who was been sent to Byculla Wednesday morning, has been arrested for her alleged role in the 'drung link' that was being probed by the NCB as part of the investigations into her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s death.

Responding to Nikhil's tweet, one netizen pointed out: "She has been arrested by narcotics department for peddling drugs. Kindly don`t make a hero out of her and spoil our next generation. I thought you are one sane voice from Bollywood. Thanks for dropping the mask so soon."

Nikhil replied saying: "Have the courts convicted her? In case they do, we shall wait for her to do time and reform. In case she doesn't reform then I shall take my words back. But the media & public needs to stop passing judgment. My support is for #Innocentuntilprovenguilty & not for #RheaChakraborty."

He was trolled by many people after which Nikhil tweeted on Wednesday: "To those who think I am supporting a drug user or drug peddler & trolling me. I wud like to say I DON`T CARE! I m NOT supporting #Rhea but standing up to our tendency to pronounce judgments before law has. I was as disturbed when men were ousted of their jobs on #Metoo allegations."

He has also commented on #DeathOfDemocracy posted by actress Kangana Ranaut, whose Bandra office is being demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Kangana wrote: "There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like #DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut."

Sharing his opinion, Nikhil wrote: "There r 2 sides now. Both claim high moral ground but either don`t speak when wrong is committed on another. We should have spoken when #AamirKhan was being unduly targeted. As we shud speak now in this particular case of urs!! Sadly we r as divided on either side as the entire nation is."

He added, "I don't support #KanganaRanaut's often exaggerated & at times even factually incorrect allegations against the movie industry. I am SUPPORTING her on today's happenings. What's being done is WRONG."