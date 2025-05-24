Mukul Dev Passed Away: Mukul Dev made his Bollywood debut opposite Sushmita Sen in the 1996 film Dastak. His last film appearance will be in Son of Sardaar 2.

Mukul Dev Passed Away: Mukul Dev, who made his Bollywood debut opposite Sushmita Sen in the 1996 film Dastak, and has worked with major stars including Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar, Amitabh Bachchan in Kohram, and Salman Khan in Jai Ho, has passed away at the age of 54 in New Delhi.

Vindu Dara Singh confirmed his demise as he took to his X (formerly Twitter) account, shared an old video with Mukul, and wrote, "Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing."



