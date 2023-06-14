This actor has earned Rs 2200 crore from TV, it’s not Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Ronit

Aamir Khan is one Bollywood superstar whose TV stint will always remain memorable as his show ‘Satyamev Jayate’ came up with stories, which not only made people cry, laughed but also gave new directions to many people. Aamir Khan was the host of 'Satyamev Jayate' and during the show, he got the idea of a film which later proved to be an all-time blockbuster in Indian cinema.

You must have seen many avatars of Aamir Khan in films like 'Lagaan', 'Taare Zameen Par', 'Dhoom' and 'Dangal' and his appearance on the small screen also grabbed headlines.

In 2014, Aamir Khan was hosting the third season of Aamir Khan's 'Satyamev Jayate Show' and one of the episodes of the show, the actor introduced two girls who were relatively unknown at that time. In that episode, Aamir Khan first told the audience about the struggles faced by these girls and how they overcame several odds in their life to create history. The two girls were wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat. You must have seen the superhit film 'Dangal' which was based on the life of Geeta and Babita.

The stories which Aamir Khan heard from Geeta and Babita in that one hour episode of Satyamev Jayate gave him the idea to make Dangal and the film created history in 2016.

The film earned Rs 374.43 crore in just 11 days, which is a record in itself. This record has been broken by Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Pathan' after 7 years. Dangal earned a massive lifetime collection of Rs 2207.3 crore and has become India's highest grossing film ever. So, we can say that Aamir Khan has earned Rs 2200 crore from TV as the idea for this blockbuster film came to his mind while he was shooting on TV.