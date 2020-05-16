Actor files police complaint after imposters offer him role claiming they are from Salman Khan Films

An actor called Ansh Arora has filed a complaint with Mumbai's Oshiwara Police station after an incident with him. The actor was faced with imposters who claimed to be from Salman Khan Films. However, the superstar clarified that his company is not hiring anybody at the moment.

The case of the imposter scam came up after a person who claimed to be from Salman Khan Films (SKF) were casting for future films through the production house. Actor Ansh Arora received several casting calls, messages and emails from Shruti who pretended to work in 'Salman Khan Films' Or SKF through shruti@salmankhanfilm.com (Salman Khan Films) domain. She offered Aansh a negative lead role in Salman Khan's next 'Tiger Zinda Hai 3'. The meeting and audition for the same were scheduled as per mutual convenience for 3rd of March, Tuesday at 11 am with the director Prabhudheva.

Later on, she cancelled the meeting saying that the director is busy, but upon showing him your profile and videos, he shortlisted Ansh for the negative lead role and they would arrange the meeting at a later stage. She even asked Ansh to take a project considering that his training for the movie will start in a month. The chats and email from Shruti state Ansh would have to come to the Salman Khan Films office and has to send his shirtless body profile as well, mentioning the role is of a 'wrestler'.

Recently Salman Khan took to Twitter and shared a statement in detail that read, “This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorized manner.” After the clarification by Salman Khan on the fake calls and email, the domain of which he does not even own, Ansh Arora took legal action and lodged a complaint against the imposter as she was cheating him and was responsible for all the fuss created and playing with his future projects.