Once lawyer in Delhi High Court, this actor quit law, gave India's highest-grossing film, now in Rs 400-crore franchise

There have been many Bollywood stars who tried their hand at different professions before entering the film world. But it was in Hindi cinema that they eventually found their calling. One such story is of this young actor, who was once a lawyer, practising in the Delhi High Court no less. But he gave it all up for cinema and has not regretted it one bit.

The lawyer-turned-actor

Aparshakti Khurana, actor and younger brother of Ayushmann Khurrana, was a VJ, TV host among other things before he became an actor. But not many know he was also a lawyer. In an interview to Mens XP recently, Aparshakti revealed that he obtained his LLB degree and even worked briefly for a firm, representing his seniors in the Deli High Court. However, he left that world behind after his stint as an RJ introduced him to Bollywood.

Aparshakti Khurana’s impressive acting career

Aparshakti made his acting debut in 2016 with a supporting role in Aamir Khan’s sports drama Dangal. The film, which told the story of the Phogat sisters of wrestling, went on to be the highest-grossing Indian film of all time with a worldwide gross of over Rs 2000 crore. Aparshakti went on to act in several other hits, including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Street Dancer. He has of late graduated to lead roles in films like Helmet and shows such as Jubilee.

Aparshakti Khurana’s Rs 400-crore franchise

In 2018, Aparshakti played Bittu, a supporting character in the horror comedy Stree, which was a runaway hit. The makers of the film linked Stree to its other horror comedies Bhediya and Munjya, forming the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Aparshakti even reprised his role in a cameo in the post-credit scene of Bhediya and is set to return as Bittu again in Stree 2, which releases on August 15. The franchise has already earned Rs 403 crore at the box office and Stree 2 is expected to add further to it.

