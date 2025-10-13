'Action Hero' Akshay Kumar turns fashion entrepreneur, produces Karan Johar, Malaika Arora's..., calls it 'courage to reinvent'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Myanmar

Meet Bhawna Chaudhary who made history in BSF Air Wing, is first woman to…, has been awarded by DG with…

Amitabh Bachchan feels proud as he, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan receive Filmfare Awards, netizens ask 'what about Aishwarya?'

After Mamata Banerjee, another TMC leader makes shocking comments on Durgapur rape case: 'Women shouldn't...'

Jacqueline Fernandez opens up about her daily wellness routine, from 7am yoga to skipping morning coffee; here's secret to her glow

Karauli Sarkar: To unite Faith, Art and Spiritual Reasoning in the Heart of Vrindavan

Download Pikashow APK (Official) – Watch IPL , Live Cricket & Movies Free

Alia Bhatt’s nutritionist recommends THIS superfruit that helps prevent diabetes naturally

Who is Kannan Gopinathan who joined Congress? He became famous for...

Ex-Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry dating? Couple seen kissing, cuddling on yacht, pics surface

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection: Rishab Shetty film beats Saiyaara to become second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after...

Kantara Chapter 1 beats Saiyaara to become second biggest Indian hit of 2025

Why is Donald Trump so much desperate to win Nobel Peace Prize?

Why is Donald Trump so much desperate to win Nobel Peace Prize?

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Myanmar

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Myanmar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Action Hero' Akshay Kumar turns fashion entrepreneur, produces Karan Johar, Malaika Arora's..., calls it 'courage to reinvent'

Akshay Kumar, along with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, unveiled the first look of Pitch to get Rich with a trailer launch event in Mumbai.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 04:55 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Action Hero' Akshay Kumar turns fashion entrepreneur, produces Karan Johar, Malaika Arora's..., calls it 'courage to reinvent'
Akshay Kumar with Malaika Arora, Karan Johar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After ruling the silver screen with his action and comedy, Akshay Kumar has now ventured into OTT series production and backed India’s first fashion-focused entrepreneurial reality show, Pitch to Get Rich. The official trailer of the upcoming series was officially revealed with a press conference in Mumbai.

The show's producer, Akshay Kumar, along with judges aka Angels Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, attended the launch. Sanjay Nigam, Founder of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) and the creative mind behind Pitch to Get Rich, also attended the launch. 

What is Pitch to get Rich? 

Co-produced by Fashion Entrepreneur Fund and Dharmatic Entertainment, the series features a substantial Rs 40 crore investment pool dedicated to emerging fashion founders from different parts of India. Adding a touch of glamour, the event also featured 14 founders from the show, who presented their brands through a mini runway showcase, offering a stylish preview of what audiences can expect when Pitch to Get Rich premieres later this month.

Watch the promo

Bringing together the worlds of entertainment and business, the judging and investor panel features Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, alongside leading entrepreneurs and industrialists, including Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, Vinod Dugar, and Gautam Singhania — uniting to champion the most promising pitches.

Akshay Kumar on his new show

Speaking at the event, Akshay Kumar said, "Entrepreneurship is about courage, the courage to take risks, reinvent, and lead. Pitch to Get Rich celebrates that spirit while championing the vision of Make in India, giving real opportunities to fashion creators who are ready to build India’s next  big global brand, taking India to the world.”
 
Karan Johar added, "Fashion is not just about glamour; it’s a serious business. Pitch to Get  Rich is where creativity meets commerce, and I’m thrilled to see how India’s young designers pitch,  hustle, and dream big. At Dharmatic, we’ve always believed in breaking moulds and pushing  boundaries, and this show is a celebration of that same fearless spirit.” Pitch to Get Rich premieres on JioHotstar on October 20, 2025.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, new Rapid Rail to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know
GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minut
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to...; still has net worth of Rs...
Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott makes MASSIVE donation of Rs 3726200100 to..
Anil Ambani aide and Reliance Power top executive, Ashok Kumar Pal, sent to 2-day custody in money laundering case
Anil Ambani aide Ashok Kumar Pal sent to 2-day custody in money laundering case
This 1973 musical drama starring Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan was based on legendary Bollywood singer's life, became box-office hit, its name is...
This musical drama starring Amitabh-Jaya was based on legendary singer's life
Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s evacuation plan ‘absurd’: Reports
Hamas to skip Gaza peace deal signing in Egypt, calls Trump’s plan ‘absurd’
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE