'Action Hero' Akshay Kumar turns fashion entrepreneur, produces Karan Johar, Malaika Arora's..., calls it 'courage to reinvent'

Akshay Kumar, along with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, unveiled the first look of Pitch to get Rich with a trailer launch event in Mumbai.

After ruling the silver screen with his action and comedy, Akshay Kumar has now ventured into OTT series production and backed India’s first fashion-focused entrepreneurial reality show, Pitch to Get Rich. The official trailer of the upcoming series was officially revealed with a press conference in Mumbai.

The show's producer, Akshay Kumar, along with judges aka Angels Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, attended the launch. Sanjay Nigam, Founder of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) and the creative mind behind Pitch to Get Rich, also attended the launch.

What is Pitch to get Rich?

Co-produced by Fashion Entrepreneur Fund and Dharmatic Entertainment, the series features a substantial Rs 40 crore investment pool dedicated to emerging fashion founders from different parts of India. Adding a touch of glamour, the event also featured 14 founders from the show, who presented their brands through a mini runway showcase, offering a stylish preview of what audiences can expect when Pitch to Get Rich premieres later this month.

Watch the promo

Bringing together the worlds of entertainment and business, the judging and investor panel features Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, alongside leading entrepreneurs and industrialists, including Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, Vinod Dugar, and Gautam Singhania — uniting to champion the most promising pitches.

Akshay Kumar on his new show

Speaking at the event, Akshay Kumar said, "Entrepreneurship is about courage, the courage to take risks, reinvent, and lead. Pitch to Get Rich celebrates that spirit while championing the vision of Make in India, giving real opportunities to fashion creators who are ready to build India’s next big global brand, taking India to the world.”



Karan Johar added, "Fashion is not just about glamour; it’s a serious business. Pitch to Get Rich is where creativity meets commerce, and I’m thrilled to see how India’s young designers pitch, hustle, and dream big. At Dharmatic, we’ve always believed in breaking moulds and pushing boundaries, and this show is a celebration of that same fearless spirit.” Pitch to Get Rich premieres on JioHotstar on October 20, 2025.