'Achi khasi shakal ko...': Disha Patani gets brutally trolled for drastic facial transformation in latest photos

Disha Patani is one of the hottest and sexiet celebrities in Bollywood. Disha Patani is known for her fashion choices and is often also trolled for it. Now, Disha Patani has posted latest photos and is getting brutally trolled for undergoing drastic facial transformation. Disha Patani, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram account and shared close-up photos of herself.

While many fans appreciated her for her look, many trolled the actor for her face looked "swollen". One user commented, "It looks like bees stung her face," while another commented, "It seems she has just woken up."

A third user asked, “You are more beautiful than before how many surgeries you had done on your whole face?"

People on Reddit also shared Disha Patani's photos and compared them to her photos from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story days. One user wrote, "Achi khasi shakal ko bigaad diya isne (She ruined her face)."

As for upcoming films, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns opposite Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. She will now be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. She also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, and an untitled Siva film in the pipeline.