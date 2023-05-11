Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'Achi khasi shakal ko...': Disha Patani gets brutally trolled for drastic facial transformation in latest photos

While many fans appreciated Disha Patani for her look, many trolled the actor for her face looked "swollen". One user commented, "It looks like bees stung her face," while another commented, "It seems she has just woken up."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 02:13 PM IST

'Achi khasi shakal ko...': Disha Patani gets brutally trolled for drastic facial transformation in latest photos
Disha Patani

Disha Patani is one of the hottest and sexiet celebrities in Bollywood. Disha Patani is known for her fashion choices and is often also trolled for it. Now, Disha Patani has posted latest photos and is getting brutally trolled for undergoing drastic facial transformation. Disha Patani, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram account and shared close-up photos of herself. 

While many fans appreciated her for her look, many trolled the actor for her face looked "swollen". One user commented, "It looks like bees stung her face," while another commented, "It seems she has just woken up." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@dishapatani)

A third user asked, “You are more beautiful than before how many surgeries you had done on your whole face?"

People on Reddit also shared Disha Patani's photos and compared them to her photos from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story days. One user wrote, "Achi khasi shakal ko bigaad diya isne (She ruined her face)." 

Reminder: This is what the fame game can do to you.
by u/AxonBee in BollyBlindsNGossip

As for upcoming films, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns opposite Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. She will now be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna. She also has Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, and an untitled Siva film in the pipeline.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A look at most expensive things owned by the singer
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Explained: How 65 cyber thugs caught in Nuh, cheated 28,000 people of staggering Rs 100 crore
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.