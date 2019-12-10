'Accept that people do mistreat women': Shah Rukh Khan on 'Me Too' movement

"The greatness of this movement is that in the future, we have to accept that people do mistreat women in most fields than not, it has been a conversation everywhere," Shah Rukh Khan, on Me Too movement.

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan believes that the Me Too movement may have originated in the West but it managed to provide voices to women all across the globe and confidently share their stories of harassment and assault with the world.

In a recent interview with BBC Reporter, he said, "It started from there... in the West and it gave voice to women to come out and talk about something that may have happened some years back... It gave them enough support to come out with their stories."

"The greatness of this movement is that in the future, we have to accept that people do mistreat women in most fields than not, it has been a conversation everywhere," he added.

Further speaking about the role commercial Indian cinema plays in spreading and promoting women empowerment, Shah Rukh said that films need to be more in-depth when dealing with such issues.

"We don't do it in the depth and the seriousness with which one should do it. I would always be a hero in the film, be on the side of empowering a woman, but maybe we sometimes lack depth. But the new wave of cinema — they are regular films and they look at notions and issues like this and deal with them with more depth and seriousness. The combination of entertainment and engagement is needed, and there should be more films like Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Chak De India. They mix everything. They take an issue and kind of entertain you, so engage and entertain is a big concept, which happens very seldom."

On the professional front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma which released in December 2018.