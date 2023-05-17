Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla reveal idea behind Sara Ali Khan’s Cannes outfit, say they 'channeled her inner princess'

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla reveal idea behind Sara Ali Khan’s Cannes outfit

Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut in a full desi avatar. The actress impressed fans as she walked the red carpet in an ivory lehenga designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. Now, the designer duo revealed their thought process behind the actress’ Cannes 2023 look.

On Wednesday, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla took to their Instagram and shared a video wherein Sara Ali Khan was seen talking about making her Cannes debut in a lehenga. The designer duo captioned the post, "'We channeled the inner princess in Sara, aiming to create a traditional yet ethereal look for her debut at Cannes. Sara has always embraced her Indian heritage, and we wanted to highlight that through her appearance. The 12-panel intricately embroidered skirt, with the two drapes she wore, reflected the attention to detail. The embroidery work on the outfit was exceptionally elaborate and a great representation of our rich history of Indian craftsmanship. The head veil trail was the final flourish to make a grand entry onto the red carpet. We wanted her to showcase India, classic #abujanisandeepkhosla"

Earlier, highlighting the details about Sara Ali Khan’s outfit, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla wrote, “Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut in an exquisite hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt. The intricate shadow work embroidery, adorning each unique panel, showcases a mesmerizing calendar of designs from our archives of couture down the years. Sara's ensemble is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, with a resplendent blouse with intricate work in crystals, pearls, and resham work.”

The post further read, “Adding to the allure, the ensemble features two drapes in tulle-an enchanting one-shoulder drape and a long head veil. Both drapes boast the finest shadow work, with the head veil embellished with tiny shadow dots and intricate borders.”

Other than Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar, Urvashi Rautela, Anushka Sharma, Dolly Singh, Andrea Kevichusa and Shanon K are also making their Cannes debut this year.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke helmed by Laxman Utekar. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in the romantic comedy-drama film. Other than this, she also has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino in the pipeline.

