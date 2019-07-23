Absolutely bonkers! Rahul Bose receives Rs 442.50 bill for ordering 2 bananas

Rahul Bose recently experienced an absolutely bizzare incident. The actor was spending time at a plush hotel in Chandigarh when he was handed a bill of Rs 442.50. Rahul had ordered only two bananas while working out in the hotel's gym.

Even though Rahul had ordered the bananas from the gym, he was delivered the fruits in his room. The hoteliers had slipped away the bill under the bananas. This item was classified as 'fruit platter' and he was charged GST on the item too.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul shared a video complaining about the bill. "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings" he shared along with the post. In the video, Bose goes on to say, “They’re just too good for me.”

See his tweet here:

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Rahul Bose is most remembered for his roles in the movies Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Chameli, Dil Dhadakne Do, Poorna and The Japanese Wife. The actor was last seen in Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2.