AbRam Khan to make film debut with mega-budget epic, will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan in...

AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's youngest child, is making his film debut in a voice role in the Hindi dub of Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King, which also stars SRK and Aryan Khan

After Aryan and Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest child AbRam Khan is also set to foray into the film world. The 11-year-old is set to make his film debut but in a voice role. AbRam will be joining SRK and Aryan in the Hindi dub of Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation Mufasa: The Lion King.

Mufasa: The Lion King is the sequel to the 2019 live-action adaptation of The Lion King. In the Hindi dub of that film, Shah Rukh Khan had voiced the iconic Mufasa while Aryan had made his film debut, voicing Simba. The father-son collab will return to reprise their roles in Mufasa: The Lion King with Aryan completing the trinity as he voices a young Mufasa.

One of the most-anticipated releases of the year, Mufasa: The Lion King unveiled the Hindi trailer on Monday morning with positive response to the voices of the three Khans. “I got goosebumps after hearing SRK's voice,” wrote one fan. Many others thanked the makers for bringing the three together. For the first time ever Srk, Aryan & Abram Together. Wow! This is something special thank you Disney,” read one comment.

Talking about the association, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, “Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa’s journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King, depicts Mufasa’s life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional. It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful."

Mufasa: The Lion King is directed by Barry Jenkins. The film is set to release worldwide on December 20, 2024.

