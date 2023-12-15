Headlines

'You asked us to...': Mumbai Indians' message to Rohit Sharma after naming Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

AbRam does Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event; proud dad's reaction melts hearts

Year ender: 5 fashion trends that defined 2023

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assures bill to ban polygamy to be introduced by February, 'Love Jihad' clause likely

'You asked us to...': Mumbai Indians' message to Rohit Sharma after naming Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

AbRam does Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event; proud dad's reaction melts hearts

WWE Superstars who defeated John Cena at WrestleMania

9 rumoured couples of Bollywood who made headlines in 2023

10 batters with most runs in India Vs South Africa ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan's retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

AbRam does Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event; proud dad's reaction melts hearts

Amid separation rumours, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan arrive together to attend annual function at Aaradhya's school

AbRam does Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event; proud dad's reaction melts hearts

AbRam Khan does his father, Shah Rukh Khan's iconic signature pose perfectly, and the actor's reaction won the internet.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 10:04 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's younger son, AbRam has once again the famous proverb, "Like father, like son." On Friday, AbRam Khan performed at his school's annual day function. Jr Khan took the centerstage, performing a play along with other students. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan looked proud of their little son's fluency and command over dialogue. 

However, there was a moment in the performance that melted SRK, Gauri, and his fans' hearts. By the end of his act, AbRam did Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose. As soon as AbRam recreated his father's iconic pose, the audience in the auditorium clapped loudly, and the moment went viral on the internet. 

Check out AbRam's performance 

Here's AbRam recreating Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose

Several videos from the event went viral on the internet, and SRK fans are mighty impressed with AbRam. A netizen called him a "Future superstar." Another netizen called him, "Requesting Abram to give some acting classes to his sister." One of the netizens wrote, "He will be the true successor of SRK... Dialogue delivery is (fire emoji)  at this age." An internet user wrote, "Mini SRK. His english is so fluent in this age itself." 

This month, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana made her big screen debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. However, the movie met with mixed reception, and several filmgoers criticised Suhana's acting chops. After this video, many netizens claimed AbRam is a better performer than his elder sister. An internet user wrote, "He is acting way better than Suhana, such a cute talented boy." Another internet user wrote, "Better than Suhana and it's the fact." One of the internet users wrote, "Doing better acting than Suhana." 

Shah Rukh Khan, on the work front, will soon be seen in Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani in key roles.

