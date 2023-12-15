AbRam does Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event; proud dad's reaction melts hearts

AbRam Khan does his father, Shah Rukh Khan's iconic signature pose perfectly, and the actor's reaction won the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan's younger son, AbRam has once again the famous proverb, "Like father, like son." On Friday, AbRam Khan performed at his school's annual day function. Jr Khan took the centerstage, performing a play along with other students. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan looked proud of their little son's fluency and command over dialogue.

However, there was a moment in the performance that melted SRK, Gauri, and his fans' hearts. By the end of his act, AbRam did Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose. As soon as AbRam recreated his father's iconic pose, the audience in the auditorium clapped loudly, and the moment went viral on the internet.

Check out AbRam's performance

A proud father and mother . How beautifully lil Abram is playing a role . He's growing up so fast @iamsrk #AbRamKhan #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/KXhWWu4GK2 — MAHA SRK FAN (@MahaanSRK) December 15, 2023

Here's AbRam recreating Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose

AbRam doing the SRK signature pose is the cutest thing on the internet #AbRam #ShahRukhKhan #Dunki pic.twitter.com/9dswKrAT5c — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 15, 2023

Several videos from the event went viral on the internet, and SRK fans are mighty impressed with AbRam. A netizen called him a "Future superstar." Another netizen called him, "Requesting Abram to give some acting classes to his sister." One of the netizens wrote, "He will be the true successor of SRK... Dialogue delivery is (fire emoji) at this age." An internet user wrote, "Mini SRK. His english is so fluent in this age itself."

This month, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana made her big screen debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. However, the movie met with mixed reception, and several filmgoers criticised Suhana's acting chops. After this video, many netizens claimed AbRam is a better performer than his elder sister. An internet user wrote, "He is acting way better than Suhana, such a cute talented boy." Another internet user wrote, "Better than Suhana and it's the fact." One of the internet users wrote, "Doing better acting than Suhana."

Shah Rukh Khan, on the work front, will soon be seen in Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani in key roles.