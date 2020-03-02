AbRam creates adorable drawing of him and 'papa' Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's little one AbRam made a drawing of Shah Rukh and himself. The adorable drawing, despite being imperfect, has taught King Khan many lessons. AbRam shared a lot of hearts between him and Shah Rukh.

In the drawing, Shah Rukh Khan is smiling without a reason. Pointing that out, AbRam told his papa that he looks better in the drawing because he is smiling without a reason. Shah Rukh thus stated he would choose innocent honesty over smarts.

Sharing the drawing, Shah Rukh wrote, "Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life. My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason...."

Here's his tweet:

Shah Rukh Khan has taken over a year to spend more quality time with his family. He has not signed any movie yet but is expected to announce Rajkumar Hirani's next. Shah Rukh Khan has also been linked to Raj and DK's upcoming movie.