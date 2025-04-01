The makers released the teaser of Abir Gulaal, showing Fawad Khan singing in front of Vaani Kapoor while they sit in a car stuck in London traffic during the rain.

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is making his Bollywood comeback after eight years. His upcoming film, Abir Gulaal, was announced in 2024, and now its teaser has been released. He will star alongside Vaani Kapoor in this romantic comedy.

The film's shooting began in London on September 29 and is directed by Aarti S Bagri, with producers Vivek Aggarwal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy. On Tuesday, the makers released the teaser of Abir Gulaal, showing Fawad Khan singing in front of Vaani Kapoor while they sit in a car stuck in London traffic during the rain.

Towards the end, Vaani asks if he is flirting with her, to which Fawad responds, "Do you want me to?" One of the fans wrote, "OMG, Fawad fawad all the way!!!! Can’t wait." The second one wrote, "Bollywood is healing." The third one commented, "Earth is healing Fawad is back in India."

Abir Gulaal is set in London and follows a love story filled with unexpected twists and heartfelt moments. The film delves into themes of romance and self-discovery. Fawad Khan, famous for Khoobsurat (2014) and Kapoor & Sons (2016), is making his Bollywood comeback with this film. He was last seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022) and Ms. Marvel (2022).

Vaani Kapoor, known for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021), plays the main role in this film. She will also be seen in the Netflix series Mandala Murders and the movie Badtameez Gill.