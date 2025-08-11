Abir Gulaal: MAJOR update on Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's film, will skip India's release, movie to hit worldwide on..

Originally, Abir Gulaal was slated to release on May 9, but the film got postponed after the Pahalgam attack and the retaliation Operation Sindoor.

Months after its India release was stalled following the Pahalgam terror attack, romantic drama movie Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actor Vaani Kapoor, is now set to hit overseas screens on August 29.

A source close to the film said Abir Gulaal will hit theatres in over 75 countries. "Abir Gulaal will be releasing on August 29 worldwide except India. It is releasing in 75 countries like UK, UAE, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand," the source told PTI.

The movie, directed by Aarti S Bagdi, was slated for release in India on May 9 but found itself at the centre of a huge controversy in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in south Kashmir, in which 26 people lost their lives.

Many trade organisations, including All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE), reiterated their call for a ban on Pakistani artists in the Indian film industry.

The release of the film, which would have marked Fawad Khan's comeback to Indian cinema, was cancelled. The actor's social media accounts, along with those of many other prominent Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, was also withheld in India.

Hostilities between India and Pakistan escalated further after the Indian armed forces carried out strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7, in an operation codenamed Operation Sindoor. Abir Gulaal is produced by Indian Stories and A Richer Lens Entertainment. Producers include Vivek Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy.

Recently, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 was released in overseas territories amid controversy over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. The Punjabi film was released worldwide on June 27, except in India.

At the time, Diljit Dosanjh had defended the decision, saying that the movie's producers were already facing losses due to ban on Pakistani artists in India and in such a scenario, it is justified to release the film overseas.

