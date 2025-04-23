The brutal killings in Pahalgam have left the Indians furious, and many cinephiles have demanded a ban on Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming movie, Abir Gulaal.

The Pahalgam terror attack has left every Indian shocked and saddened. The brutal killings of 26 innocents and several others brutally injured have left the citizens furious, and they are now demanding a ban on the release of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Indian romantic comedy Abir Gulaal. The movie marks Fawad's comeback to Indian cinema after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and he's paired opposite Vaani Kapoor.

Right from the first look, Abir Gulaal was caught in controversy with the political party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, voicing their protest against the movie's release. With the gruesome Pahalgam attack, the movie is now under the radar of furious netizens and moviegoers, who demand a ban on the movie's release. Several netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared their discontent. A netizen wrote, "Are we still going to allow to release of this film?" Another netizen wrote, "Boycott Abir Gulaal. Pakistani actors not welcome in Bharat!" One of the netizens wrote, "Fawad Khan is a Pakistani actor. These Bollywoodias are shameless creatures. Boycott this movie. He will earn and use the money for terror funds." An internet user wrote, "Not a single theatre should dare to screen #AbirGulaal. India GoI should block streaming providers from streaming it in India. Bollywood needs to be taught a firm lesson this time."

I don’t care about the controversy surrounding #AbirGulaal because I only care about any money the film makes. As somebody who personally really likes money, I support releasing Abir Gulaal because I don’t care if the film is controversial, I only care about any and all money it… — Aztec Kimchi (@AztecKimchi002) April 23, 2025

Ban #AbirGulaal and ban anything and everything from Pakistan and Kashmir. Millitancy is the only normalcy for Kashmir. — Userhaddied (@userhaddied) April 23, 2025

Not a single theater should dare to screen #AbirGulaal. India GoI should block streaming providers from streaming it in India.



Bollywood needs to be taught a firm lesson this time #Pahalgam#PahalgamTerroristAttack — extremist (@extremist) April 23, 2025

Back in 2016, a similar pattern was noticed. A month before Fawad Khan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the Uri attacks happened, and even at that time, a few people objected to the movie's release. Many netizens drew parallels with these incidents. One of the internet users wrote, "Last time it was Ae Dil Hai Muskil.. just a week before its release, the Uri attack happened. Now, Pehlam happened around 10 days before the release of Abir Gulaal. Both of the incidents are too much of a coincidence.. or maybe Fawad Khan ki kismat footi hai." Abir Gulaal is touted to be a cross-border romantic comedy, and it is directed by Aarti S Bagdi.