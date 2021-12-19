Abhishek Bachchan opens up on his dull phase, getting replaced, and being asked to vacate the seat for 'bigger' star

After being in the industry for over two decades, and being an integral part of hits like the 'Dhoom' franchise, 'Sarkar,' 'Guru,' 'Dostana,' Abhishek Bachchan is an actor who has gotten his due. Jr Bachchan's latest release 'Bob Biswas' met with mixed reception, but Bachchan was applauded for taking up the challenge of replacing veteran Saswata Chatterjee as the mystifying hitman.

The actor's career has gone through a rollercoaster ride, where his films like 'Raavan,' 'Game,' 'Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey,' 'All is Well,' were anticipated, but they tanked miserably at the box office and it damaged Abhishek's filmography. Abhishek isn't ashamed of his mistakes, and he doesn't regret making them. According to a Rolling Stones interview, the 'Bunty aur Babli' actor share his view of being written-off, "I’ve seen the good side of being an employed actor, I’ve seen the other side of being an unemployed actor. The point is, you can’t take things personally… At the end of the day, it’s just business. If your films are not doing well, nobody’s going to put money on you to make another film."

Bachchan further asserted he had taken many setbacks in his career, "I do believe that the conversation around this whole nepotism has become a bit convenient, and we’re forgetting certain details. I’ve taken a lot of effort, a lot of heartache and heartbreak to make it through these 21 years. It’s not been easy.”

Abhishek even shared that he was replaced in films without his knowledge, "I’ve been replaced in films. I’ve been replaced in films and not been told. And I’ve literally shown up at the shooting and somebody else is shooting there. And you had to just quietly turn around and walk away. I’ve been told I’ve been replaced in films. People don’t take your call. And that’s, that’s normal. Every actor has gone through it. I’ve seen my father go through it.”

The actor was honest enough to share that at a public event he was asked to vacate the seat for a bigger star, "I’ve been in a situation where I’ve gone to a public function and you’re made to sit in the front row and you feel, ‘Wow! I didn’t think they’d put me in the front row. Okay, great!’ But then a bigger star shows up and they are like, ‘Okay, get up, move to the back, and you go to the back.

Bachchan feels that "It’s all part of showbiz, and you can’t take it personally." In such instances, Abhishek used to encourage himself by being headstrong and working hard to earn his place. After 'Bob Biswas,' Abhishek will next be seen in film 'Dasvi' and series 'Breathe Into The Shadows 2.'