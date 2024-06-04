Abhishek Banerjee says character actors get paid less than stars' bodyguards: 'Their unnecessary demands...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Churu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress' Rahul Kaswan leads with 63664 votes

China’s Chang’e-6 probe leaves from Moon with first samples from lunar far side

BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat

Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: SP's Awadhesh Prasad leads with over 10425 votes

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman, shooters were stationed across Mumbai: Police

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Churu Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress' Rahul Kaswan leads with 63664 votes

BJP’s Maneka Gandhi trails by 17,000 votes from Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat

Faizabad Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: SP's Awadhesh Prasad leads with over 10425 votes

7 indoor plants that bring positivity and money

Nutrients that help to boost red blood cell count

Fruits and vegetables to promote collagen production for healthy hair, skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP-led NDA crosses halfway mark in early trends | PM Modi | INDIA

Lok Sabha Elections Result: Congress' Comeback Surprises Political Pandits, Party Leads On 90 Seats

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan | NDA VS INDIA Bloc

Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar gangs planned to use minors to kill Salman, shooters were stationed across Mumbai: Police

Alia Bhatt opens up on partnering with Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail: 'Our joint venture has given us...'

BJP falls short of majority in trends, NDA likely to cross halfway mark, INDIA alliance springs big surprise

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Abhishek Banerjee says character actors get paid less than stars' bodyguards: 'Their unnecessary demands...'

Stree actor Abhishek Banerjee exposed the film industry and said that they are paid peanuts because of stars’ unreasonable demands.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 01:24 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Abhishek Banerjee says character actors get paid less than stars' bodyguards: 'Their unnecessary demands...'
Abhishek Banerjee
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Be it our home or our workplace, budget has always been an issue. Talking about the film industry, we often think that an actor’s life is easy as they have fame, money and a good lifestyle. But it’s not always the case.

Supporting actors, who are very important part of any film, get paid very less and sometimes it becomes difficult for them to manage their expenses also. Now, Stree actor Abhishek Banerjee exposed the film industry and said that they are paid peanuts because of stars’ unreasonable demands.

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, and talking about budget, Abhishek said, “That’s completely a star thing, one can’t blame actors for that. The producers have to decide.” He further mentioned, “I have been casting for movies and shows for many years now. So many unnecessary demands are made by certain stars. What happens because of that is actors ko paise nahi milte.”

“I would be told by makers, ‘Kam paise mein cast karo.’ I don’t know if the stars know this reality or not. Sometimes good actors get peanuts for a show or a film. Star value of course gets people to the theatres and buy tickets, but at the same time, an actor also adds same value to a story, one cannot neglect that. One can’t pay a star’s bodyguard more than an actor’s daily wage,” he added.

He then remembered the time when he was a casting director, revealed how he faced pressure from the production houses who said, “Hamare paas budget itna hi hai lekin achha actor chahiye (We have a limited budget but need a good actor.” He found the situation shocking).”

This is not the first time when an actor talked about the issue. Many actors have been vocal about stars ‘unnecessary demands’ and how it affects the other cast of the film.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Odisha Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Party-wise Winners to Be Announced Soon

Nagaur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: RLP's Hanuman Beniwal leading by over 45000 votes

WhatsApp testing these new features, currently available only to...

Rahul Dravid breaks silence on continuing as Team India head coach, says, 'it will be my...'

Kangana Ranaut surges ahead in Mandi, BJP takes lead in all four seats in Himachal Pradesh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement