Abhishek Banerjee says character actors get paid less than stars' bodyguards: 'Their unnecessary demands...'

Stree actor Abhishek Banerjee exposed the film industry and said that they are paid peanuts because of stars’ unreasonable demands.

Be it our home or our workplace, budget has always been an issue. Talking about the film industry, we often think that an actor’s life is easy as they have fame, money and a good lifestyle. But it’s not always the case.

Supporting actors, who are very important part of any film, get paid very less and sometimes it becomes difficult for them to manage their expenses also. Now, Stree actor Abhishek Banerjee exposed the film industry and said that they are paid peanuts because of stars’ unreasonable demands.

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, and talking about budget, Abhishek said, “That’s completely a star thing, one can’t blame actors for that. The producers have to decide.” He further mentioned, “I have been casting for movies and shows for many years now. So many unnecessary demands are made by certain stars. What happens because of that is actors ko paise nahi milte.”

“I would be told by makers, ‘Kam paise mein cast karo.’ I don’t know if the stars know this reality or not. Sometimes good actors get peanuts for a show or a film. Star value of course gets people to the theatres and buy tickets, but at the same time, an actor also adds same value to a story, one cannot neglect that. One can’t pay a star’s bodyguard more than an actor’s daily wage,” he added.

He then remembered the time when he was a casting director, revealed how he faced pressure from the production houses who said, “Hamare paas budget itna hi hai lekin achha actor chahiye (We have a limited budget but need a good actor.” He found the situation shocking).”

This is not the first time when an actor talked about the issue. Many actors have been vocal about stars ‘unnecessary demands’ and how it affects the other cast of the film.

