Abhishek Banerjee reveals leaving Amitabh Bachchan 'very upset': 'He doesn't want to be seen as old man'

Abhishek Banerjee revealed Amitabh Bachchan got upset when he touched his feet, as the superstar prefers to treat co-actors as equals.

Abhishek Banerjee recently shared an interesting experience from his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan while working together on the film Section 84. The actor revealed that what started as a gesture of respect ended up surprising him.

According to The Hindustan Times, Abhishek said he was nervous and overwhelmed on set while talking about the moment, as it was a big opportunity for him. Out of habit, he bent down to touch Big B’s feet, but the reaction he received was unexpected.

He shared, "I went for his feet, naturally. But, he got very upset with me. He immediately said, ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing this?’ I was so confused because Indian families teach this only – touching the feet of elders. But then I later realised and spoke to the film’s director Ribhu Dasgupta. He told me that Amitabh sir doesn’t like this because he feels that the minute you do that, you are not a co-actor. You are already putting him on a pedestal."

He further explained what he learned from the incident, saying, "And he is such a professional man that he wants to see everyone as an equal, so that you don’t underperform. That is so cool. I realised that he doesn’t want to be seen as an old man. He wants to be like a co-actor, a co-worker. That’s the kind of professionalism. There is no ego in that man, but there is more professionalism than any actor I have worked with. I am including all the younger ones, nobody in this industry is as professional as Amitabh Bachchan."

The film Section 84, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, also stars Riya Vij, Nimrat Kaur, and Diana Penty. While the shooting has been completed, the release date is yet to be announced.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, where he will reprise his role alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee was last seen in Toaster, directed by Vivek Daschaudary and co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. He will next appear in Mirzapur The Movie, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, featuring actors like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, and Ravi Kishan. The film is set to release on September 4, 2026.