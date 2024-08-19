Abhishek Banerjee issues clarification on reports of him 'fired' by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions: 'Decision was...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: CAS releases detailed judgement on Indian wrestler’s plea; check full verdict here

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber spotted during testing, new details revealed; will launch by…

Britain's 'Bill Gates' Mike Lynch goes missing after luxury yacht sinks off...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

DNA TV Show: How Champai Soren switchover may affect Jharkhand political landscape

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

Mumbai to Goa in just 6 hours via Konkan Expressway, know distance, route, cost and more

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

Top electric scooters with largest storage capacity

Top electric scooters with largest storage capacity

9 must-watch Bollywood films to lift your mood

9 must-watch Bollywood films to lift your mood

9 popular actors who suddenly disappeared from industry

9 popular actors who suddenly disappeared from industry

ट्रक ड्राइवर सोशल मीडिया पर बना सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर सोशल मीडिया पर बना सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

7 rarest reptiles in world

7 rarest reptiles in world

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Superstar who died at 42, still earns Rs 900 crore a year decades after death; Aamir, Mithun, Shammi Kapoor copied him

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actor who gave India's first Rs 100 crore hit, broke Sholay's record; not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Aamir, Rajinikanth

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

Actress whose glamour ruined her, debuted with smash hit, is missing for 35 years, vanished after Dawood tried to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Abhishek Banerjee issues clarification on reports of him 'fired' by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions: 'Decision was...'

Abhishek Banerjee has penned a long note after reports of him being fired by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions went viral.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 04:30 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Abhishek Banerjee issues clarification on reports of him 'fired' by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions: 'Decision was...'
Image credit: Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood star Abhishek Banerjee, who recently appeared in the blockbuster Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurrana, recently recalled being removed from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions due to a disagreement over the casting process for Agneepath.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the actor recalled the time when he was removed from the production. On August 19, the actor issued a clarification on the same. He wrote, "This week I have been blessed, with two releases and one controversy. I've been reading and hearing a lot of reports about Dharma Productions supposedly firing my company, Casting Bay, during the casting process of Agneepath (2012)."

He added, "Unfortunately, this situation has been completely misrepresented as accusatory on our part. In a podcast/interview, I had stated the reason for our dismissal, acknowledging that we were unable to align with the vision of director Karan Malhotra for Agneepath. I also emphasized that Anmol and I were quite young at the time, around 20 to 23 years old, with little to no experience in casting for a major commercial film, which perhaps led to us misinterpreting Mr. Malhotra's requirements for the project."

Abhishek clarified that he has not accused or suggested any wrongdoing by Dharma Productions. He emphasized his deep respect for both the company and Karan Johar. In his note, he mentioned that he never implicated Karan Johar in their dismissal, despite some reports falsely claiming the filmmaker was responsible. "The decision was actually made by Mr. Malhotra's team, and I accepted our mistakes," Banerjee wrote.

For the unversed, Abhishek Banerjee recalled the time when he was fired from Agneepath. He said, "Why were we removed? Because Karan sir didn’t like our casting. We were casting Anurag Kashyap-type actors. He didn’t like it and said, get out of our film."

In its first three days, Stree 2 had earned Rs 188 crore worldwide and had crossed the lifetime earnings of the first part. On its fourth day of release, i.e. on August 18, the horror comedy has added Rs 55 crore net in India, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. The film has easily crossed Rs 200 crore globally and is expected to see huge numbers on Monday too on the account of Raksha Bandhan holiday. With no major releases till September end, the Amar Kaushik directorial can easily become one of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mother zebra kicks lion to save her foal in viral video, watch

Mother zebra kicks lion to save her foal in viral video, watch

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

This wedding soured relations between Gandhi-Bachchan families, know what exactly happened

Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts after 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern coast

Russia's Shiveluch volcano erupts after 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern coast

'Indians have not paid...': Infosys founder Narayana Murthy makes big statement over India's future

'Indians have not paid...': Infosys founder Narayana Murthy makes big statement over India's future

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Rakhi quotes, and greetings to send your siblings

Raksha Bandhan 2024: Best wishes, WhatsApp messages, Rakhi quotes, and greetings to send your siblings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

6 Indian foods that are banned abroad

7 rarest reptiles in world

7 rarest reptiles in world

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

This child actress starred in over 50 ads, worked with Amitabh Bachchan; died tragically on her birthday in...

6 forts in India that were never conquered

6 forts in India that were never conquered

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

5 best bikes for long road trips in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement