Abhishek Banerjee calls Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik a 'bully': 'He insults you…'

Abhishek Banerjee calls Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik a 'bully from Kanpur'; here's why

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 12:49 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Abhishek Banerjee calls Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik a ‘bully’: ‘He insults you…’
Abhishek Banerjee and Amar Kaushik
Abhishek Banerjee is currently riding high on success with his film Stree 2 basking huge numbers at the box office. The actor now opened up on camaraderie between the film’s cast and director brought the best. 

In an interview with PTI, Abhishek Banerjee humorously referred to director Amar Kaushik as a “bully from Kanpur,” and explained, “He can insult you very badly about your humour, and acting. He could be like ‘Abey, kya kar raha hai ye? Ye kahan se seekh ke aaya hai?’ (What are you doing? Where did you learn this from?). So, you’re always on your toes.”

He further added, “What works for us is that we can be very ruthless towards each other and really make fun of each other, If someone’s improvisation is bad and it’s not funny, we laugh about it, but that motivates us to do better.” 

As for the question of credit for Stree 2’s success, Banerjee reassured that everyone involved is “very secure." “Even if we are insecure, we say it out loud. Like, I would do that a lot on song shoots and say, ‘Mujhe center frame chahiye’ (I want to be center frame) just to irritate my co-actors," he concluded with a laugh.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik? Stree 2 stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi, and has several cameos including Tamannaah Bhatia, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan. Made in Rs 50 crore, the horror-comedy broke several records and emerged as an all-time blockbuster raking Rs 750 crore worldwide at the box office. The film continues to hold strong at the box office.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee also gained praise for his performance for his villainous role in Vedaa. The film clashed with Stree 2 at the box office and failed to perform well. The film also starred John Abraham, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sharvari in key roles.

