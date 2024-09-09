Abhishek Banerjee breaks his silence on Stree 2 credit war between Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao: 'There's enough...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

The story of Khan Market: Who owns it, what makes it so expensive?

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: India beat Japan to register their second consecutive win

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP releases first list of 20 candidates; check all names here

"PM Modi's abject failure in Manipur is unforgivable": Mallikarjun Kharge

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Check eligibility, how to apply and more

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Check eligibility, how to apply and more

No firecrackers this Diwali: Delhi bans production and sale to curb air pollution until...

No firecrackers this Diwali: Delhi bans production and sale to curb air pollution until...

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

7 foods that boost metabolism for faster weight loss

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

6 anti-ageing face masks for women in 40s

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

7 rare freshwater fishes for your aquarium

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

Watch: Anushka Sharma seen with Virat Kohli in London, their baby Akaay also gets spotted in viral video

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

Tamil actors' body passes resolution for strict action in sexual harassment cases after Malayalam cinema scandal

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Abhishek Banerjee breaks his silence on Stree 2 credit war between Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao: 'There's enough...'

After Stree 2 released on August 15, there was a lot of buzz online with fans of both its lead stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao fighting over who the film belonged to more.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 03:18 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Abhishek Banerjee breaks his silence on Stree 2 credit war between Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao: 'There's enough...'
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Both the audience and industry need to understand that cinema is a director's medium and the credit of a film's success must be attributed to the director alone, says actor Abhishek Banerjee, whose latest release Stree 2 was embroiled in a credit war.

After Stree 2 released on August 15, there was a lot of buzz online with fans of both its lead stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao fighting over who the film belonged to more. The movie, a sequel to 2018's Stree, is directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt. Produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Stree 2 has grossed over Rs 600 crore in Indian theatres.

Banerjee, an important part of the film's ensemble cast, said it is the director who makes or breaks a film. "There's enough camaraderie between all of us ... It's easy for us to associate credit with actors, but we have to grow up as an audience and industry. That cinema is a director's medium, that's it. There's no debate. If something is working or not, it's because of the director.

"That's how simple the credit game is. We complicate it because we love hero worship in this country. Director is the captain. Staff members and the crew will tell you, it's Amar, Niren Bhatt and Dinesh Vijan. You have to see them first, then it trickles down to us," the actor told PTI.

Banerjee, also a casting director, said even Kaushik has clarified that there is no "war" among the cast members.

"The 'war' gets created. When two people's PRs will work and if people will call it war, I don't understand that... We all really love and respect each other. What happened I think is that suddenly after the film's success, you want to associate it with some negativity.

"I have been saying there is no need to do this. Nobody else is feeling that. We are having fun, enjoying ourselves. Shraddha is doing well, Raj celebrated his birthday, Apar is chilling with his family, I'm chilling with my friends, but the world is saying there's some kind of war. Everybody is living in peace, where is the war?" he added.

The actor will next be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins gold with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Paralympics 2024: Navdeep wins gold with new personal best in Javelin throw F41, Simran bags bronze in 200m race

Meet Indian man, who bought luxury Rs 115 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, near homes of celebrities, he is...

Meet Indian man, who bought luxury Rs 115 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, near homes of celebrities, he is...

This actress became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, forced into prostitution, tragically died due to..

This actress became overnight star after debut, was betrayed in love, forced into prostitution, tragically died due to..

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric set to challenge Mahindra, Bajaj as his company plans to launch…

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric set to challenge Mahindra, Bajaj as his company plans to launch…

Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced

Rishabh Pant returns, RCB star receives maiden call-up as India's squad for 1st Test vs Bangladesh announced

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

This actress worked as telephone operator, became Bollywood superstar despite not knowing Hindi; her film was banned...

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

7 countries with most UNESCO World Heritage sites; check how many India has

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

Top five anti-ageing skincare secrets by Nita Ambani

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

India's longest-running TV show has been on air for 57 years, has 16000 episodes; not KBC, CID, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement