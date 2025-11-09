FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Abhishek Bajaj CHEATED on Akanksha Jindal, was dating THIS Bigg Boss contestant when he was married? Here's what we know

Amid rumours of Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur's link-up, a news report claimed that when Abhishek Bajaj was married to Akansha Jindal, he was also dating another actress, who was also a part of Bigg Boss.

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 09, 2025, 11:25 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Abhishek Bajaj CHEATED on Akanksha Jindal, was dating THIS Bigg Boss contestant when he was married? Here's what we know
Abhishek Bajaj
Actor Abhishek Bajaj's stint at the Bigg Boss 19 has come to an end, and it's a shocker for almost every BB fan. The Student of the Year 2 actor's abrupt exit from Bigg Boss is still hard for his fans to digest. In BB 19, rumours of a link-up between Abhishek and Ashnoor Kaur made headlines. While Abhishek was inside the BB house, his former wife, Akansha Jindal, was speaking to the media and slamming the actor for his infidelity. 

Now, News18 has reported that while Abhishek and Akansha were married, he was also dating actress Donal Bisht. For the unversed, Donal has also participated in Tejasswi Prakash-won Bigg Boss 15. The portal quoted a source, who said, "Abhishek and Donal were together for a short period of time. They were dating while Abhishek was married to Akanksha. But their relationship did not last long because it looked like Abhishek wasn’t serious. They also broke up soon."

The portal quoted another source, closer to the actor, stated that Abhishek was dating Donal, after his separation from Akanksha. “He dated Donal, but at that time he wasn’t with Akanksha," the portal quoted. The portal didn't confirm Abhishek and Donal's dating period, but reported that the two actors were romantically involved. 

About Abhishek Bajaj and Akansha Jindal's marriage

Abhishek and Akansha met at a party in 2010, and after dating for seven years, they got married in 2017. They got married on a yacht near the Gateway of India in Mumbai in 2017. Their wedding photos also went viral on the internet.

Akanksha is a digital creator covering lifestyle and travel content. On Instagram, she has a little over 2 lakh followers, and her bio mentions Delhi and Mumbai. Jindal follows 282 people, excluding Abhishek. Now, a clear picture of Abhishek-Akansha-Donal can only happen when the actor gives clarity on the same. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
