Abhishek Bachchan turns desi Wall of Wolf Street in Ajay Devgn produced 'The Big Bull's first poster

Two years after his movie Manmarziyan's release, Abhishek Bachchan has been surprising audiences with back-to-back looks from his films. Anurag Basu's Ludo first look was unveiled recently and another big surprise for the day awaits Abhishek Bachchan fans.

Junior Bachchan will be donning the role of a stockbroker and his financial crimes in Kookie Gulati's movie The Big Bull. The first poster from this film has been unveiled and to be very honest, Abhishek is pretty intimidating in it. Wearing a suit, two rings, and sunglasses, Abhishek uses his body language to silence people looking at the poster, thus revealing that there is a deep dark secret hidden, which might be exposed in the film.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, the movie is reported to be based on the renowned stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The story is allegedly based on all financial crimes held by Mehta in the 90s and early 2000. The Big Bull also stars Ileana D'Cruz in the lead role. She, however, cleared not being paired opposite Abhishek in the film.

Sharing the title and subtitle of the film, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted the poster writing, "The Big Bull! The man who sold dreams to India."

Co-produced by Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Vikrant Sharma, the biographical drama also stars Lekha Prajapati, a Bollywood debutante, in the lead role.