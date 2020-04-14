Abhishek Bachchan takes a jibe at Farah Khan after she reprimanded Bollywood celebs for posting workout videos

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan good friend and filmmaker Farah Khan's leg in a Twitter chat, asking her to upload a workout video during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Abhishek’s jibe comes in the wake of Farah’s complaint against several top Bollywood celebrities who have been posting fitness videos on social media during the lockdown.

On Tuesday, when Farah posted a couple of fresh tweets, it was Abhishek’s turn to tease her about her earlier comments related to celebrity workouts.

For the uninformed, Farah reprimanded her Bollywood colleagues yet again for posting workout videos while the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic. Farah said that she feels they all are a "little shallow". In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Farah said, "I want to apologise to everybody who got scared. I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour around the balcony every day. I was disturbed by the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic."

She further clarified that her rant wasn’t aimed at any particular celebrity, but, "There are other things you can do right now, there was a glut of everyone wanting to be seen, and wanting to be on Insta. It seemed a little shallow. We already don’t have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about 'look at me, look at me'."