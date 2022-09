Abhishek Bachchan surprises father Amitabh Bachchan as he visits him on sets of his upcoming film

Credit: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on Monday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a then and now collage picture with his father Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram, the Dhoom actor shared the picture which he captioned, "Some things never change! Well, I guess apart from height and facial hair. Surprise visits to his set will always be one of my most favourite things to do."

The first picture is a throwback picture, in which the father-son duo could be seen on the sets of a film, where Amitabh could be seen reading a letter to his son. In another picture, the Bob Biswas actor could be seen standing behind his father in a pink hoodie and talking to him, as he sits on a chair on the sets of his upcoming film.

Behind the Deewar actor, Boman Irani could be seen sitting on a chair. Soon after Abhishek dropped the collage image, netizens swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. Actor Genelia Deshmukh commented, "Awwww" followed by green heart emoticons. "Bada Miya to bada Miya chote miya subhan allah," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Netflix movie Dasvi alongside Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. He will next be seen in Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher. Ghoomer is being helmed by R Balki. This is Abhishek's second collaboration with Balki after Paa.

He will be also seen in the next season of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming thriller series Breathe: Into the Shadows. Amitabh, on the other hand, could be currently seen in Karan Johar's sci-fi action thriller film Brahmastra: Part 1-Shiva alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and south actor Nagarjuna, which is getting positive responses from the audience.

Apart from that, he will be next seen in director Sooraj Barjatya's next family entertainer film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 11, 2022, and in `GoodBye` alongside Rashmika Mandanna, which is slated to release on October 7, 2022. (With inputs from ANI)