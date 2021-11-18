Abhishek Bachchan starrer ‘Bob Biswas’ set to premiere on ZEE5 on THIS date

Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘Bob Biswas’, which is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh, and Gaurav Verma, is set to premiere on India’s largest homegrown OTT platform, ZEE5 on 3rd December.

‘Bob Biswas’, a ZEE5 Original film starring Abhishek Bachchan, showcasing the dual life led by contract killer Bob Biswas, is a crime-drama set against the backdrop of a love story. The film, which stars Chitrangda Singh and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles, was shot in Kolkata.

Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, Manish Kalra mentioned, “In our endeavour to collaborate with incredible storytellers and present content that strikes a chord, we are happy to bring forth a spin-off of a popular and audience favourite character, ‘Bob Biwas’ in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment and Sujoy Ghosh. We are sure that Abhishek’s unique portrayal of the character will capture people’s imagination and will stay with them.”

Debutant Director, Diya Annapurna Ghosh, stated, “I have had the most fantastic experience designing ‘Bob Biswas’, a crime-drama that has a love story in its essence. This film came to me in 2020 which was one of the most difficult times in all of our lives. I was blessed with a fabulous set of actors like Abhishek and Chitrangda amongst others who have given it their all. With the support of my whole crew, Red Chillies Entertainment and Boundscript, we culminated amidst all odds to make ‘Bob Biswas’ happen & I’m very grateful to them.”

Watch:

Gaurav Verma, Producer & COO Red Chillies Entertainment said, “We endeavour to tell engaging stories across all platforms and back fresh talent; Bob Biswas is another step in that direction. It’s a unique film, a character spin-off, something we have never attempted before. It was exciting to work with Diya, who has transformed into a director with a lot of promise in her very first film. Together with producing partner Sujoy Ghosh, we are excited to bring ‘Bob Biswas’ to the viewers through ZEE5.”

Sujoy Ghosh from Boundscript, Co-producer and Writer said, “This is a new ‘Bob Biswas’, he is like any of us. In life, we all have various roles to play, whether as a parent, spouse, or a friend, and in each role, we are equally responsible and accountable. This is the world of Bob, where he is trying to cope with each role as his life unfolds before him. Creating this world and Bob was super exciting and having Abhishek onboard has made the film even cooler. I genuinely hope that the audience enjoys what they see.”

‘Bob Biswas’ will be released on ZEE5, on December 3. In the movie, Abhishek Bachchan will play the character of the infamous serial killer Bob Biswas.