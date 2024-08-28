Twitter
Abhishek Bachchan spotted with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta at airport without Aishwarya Rai, fans say 'family is incomplete'

Fans ask about Aishwarya Rai as Abhishek Bachchan arrives at the airport with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 08:51 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Abhishek Bachchan spotted with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta at airport without Aishwarya Rai, fans say 'family is incomplete'
Abhishek Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan
The Bachchan family has been grabbing headlines since the divorce rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai started doing rounds on social media. The rumours fueled when Aishwarya and Aaradhya were absent from the Bachchan family photograph at Anant Ambani's wedding. Now, Abhishek, Jaya, and Shweta were recently seen avoiding the paps as they arrived at Mumbai airport. 

On Tuesday night, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with his mother Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Abhishek greeted the paparazzi with folded hands as he exited the airport and walked towards his car. 

Abhishek was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants, and shoes. Jaya Bachchan was seen in a black jacket over a grey top and pants. She wore black shoes. Shweta opted for an olive green jacket over a black top and pants. Both of them carried bags hinting at arriving back home from a possible vacation. 

What caught the fans' attention was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan's absence. One of the comments read, "Bachchan family is incomplete without Aishwarya and Aaradhya." Another user commented, "Where is Aishwarya?" Another user wrote, "Shweta should be with her family. Where is Aishwarya?" Another comment read, "Why is Abhishek never seen with Aishwarya?"

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in the movie Ghoomer, which failed miserably at the box office, is currently gearing up for his upcoming film King. He will be seen playing the role of a villain in the action thriller. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in lead roles and is currently under production. Shah Rukh Khan confirmed about the film at a recent event. Not only this, the actor who recently won everyone's heart with her performance in horror comedy, Munjya, Abhay Verma will also be a part of the film.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
