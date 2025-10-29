Abhishek Bachchan slams netizen accusing him of buying Best Actor Filmfare Award for I Want To Talk: 'Best way to shut you...'

"Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me. Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears", wrote Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan was recently honoured with the Best Actor award at the Filmfare Awards 2025 for Shoojit Sircar-directed drama I Want To Talk. He shared the award with Kartik Aaryan, who was honoured for Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. On Wednesday, October 29, a film journalist accused the actor of maintaining his relevance through "buying awards and aggressive PR pushes," while questioning his recent Best Actor win. Abhishek shut him down with a sassy reply.

The film critic wrote, "As much as he's an affable guy, I hate to say that professionally Abhishek Bachchan is the prime example of how buying awards and aggressive PR pushes can keep you relevant even if you don't have a single SOLO blockbuster in your career. He won the Filmfare Best Actor award for I Want To Talk this year... A film which no one saw apart from a few PAID reviewers. And now I see all these tweets saying 2025 is HIS year. HILARIOUS. There are far better actors than him who deserve more recognition, work, appreciation & awards but alas! They don't have PR smarts & money."

Replying to him, Junior Bachchan posted, "Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me. Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So...Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and 'affability.'"

Abhishek's dignified yet firm response instantly drew praise online, with many lauding him for maintaining composure while asserting his integrity. His win for I Want To Talk marked a significant moment in his career, with universal applause for his nuanced performance in the 2024 film.

