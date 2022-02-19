Abhishek Bachchan slams KRK over his comment on Bollywood, mentions 'Deshdrohi'

The self-proclaimed critic KRK loves to give his opinion on anything and everything, even when nobody asked for it. He usually gets into trouble for insulting actors and embroiling into controversies. However, it seems like he enjoys mocking them, but this time he had to taste his own medicine.

Abhishek Bachchan shared the poster of Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh's upcoming courtroom drama 'Vaashi.' Bachchan tweeted the poster with the caption, "Another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry!!

Good luck @ttovino,@KeerthyOfficial and the entire cast and crew! #Vaashi."

Check out AB's tweet

Well, soon after this tweet, KRK replied to him by saying, "Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena!"

Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena https://t.co/t86eSYnTIA — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 19, 2022

Now, Abhishek is known for giving back to trollers and haters like a pro. So, the 'Paa' actor replied to his comment and mocked him saying, "Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi."

Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na….. deshdrohi. — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) February 19, 2022

KRK replied and said, "Hahaha! Meri film Ke budget (1.5Cr) Se Zyada Toh Aap logo Ke Makeup man Ka budget Hota hai. 2nd film Aap Bollywood Walon Ne Banane Nahi Di. Nahi Toh blockbuster Bhi Banakar Dikha Deta! Abhishek gave another quirky reply and added, "Chaliye,aap bhi koshish kijiye. Asha karte hain ki is sangharsh me aap safal hon."

Chaliye,aap bhi koshish kijiye. Asha karte hain ki is sangharsh me aap safal hon. — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) February 19, 2022

The critic came back with his old baseless accusations and said, "I have quit because I know that Bollywood mafia won’t allow me to do that."

On the work front, Abhishek will soon be seen in the film 'Dasvi' and he has started shooting 'Ghoomer' on his birthday.