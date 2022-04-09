Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan celebrate Jaya Bachchan's 74th birthday with UNSEEN photos

Amitabh Bachchan's children Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan took their admiration for mother Jaya Bachchan to social media, and celebrated her birthday by sharing some unseen vintage photos. Shweta celebrated her mommy's birthday with a lovable, quirky post. In a carousel post, Shweta shared two images of Jaya. First, a photo of young Jaya as an NCC cadet, and then a moment from the present, where Mrs Bachchan is enjoying her meal. Shweta posted the picture with the caption, "Mother, may you always smile like you’ve made best NCC cadet or like you have a huge plate of crabs to devour."

Here's the post

Many artists from the film fraternity wished Jaya on her 74th birthday. Neha Dhupia commented, "Happy happy happy birthday Jaya aunty." Farah Khan Ali replied to the post saying, "Happy birthday Jaya Aunty. Wish you health wealth happiness prosperity success love laughter luck light and more." Maheep Kapoor posted, "Happy Birthday Jaya aunty." Jaya's son-in-law Kunal Kapoor replied with heart emoji on the post.

Abhishek Bachchan also shared a vintage picture of Jaya to celebrate her mom's birthday and tweeted the image saying, "Happy Birthday, Ma. Love you"

Here's the post

Even Jr Bachchan's post was loved by Bollywood, and various artists celebrated the occasion with him. Bipasha Basu commented on his post saying, "Beauty (heart emoji) Happy birthday to Jaya Aunty." Ronit Roy replied saying, "Happpopy birthday Jaya Maa." Bobby Deol replied on his post saying, "Happy happy birthday Aunty." Preity Zinta commented, "Sooo beautiful."

On the work front, Abhishek's Dasvi has released a positive response from the masses, and his performance has been regarded as the best part of the film.



