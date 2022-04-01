Abhishek Bachchan shares what wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan told him about dealing with trolls

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to amaze fans with his portrayal of an imprisoned Jaat politician on a mission to complete his 10th standard education in the upcoming film, 'Dasvi'. Abhishek who was last seen in 'Bob Biswas', often hits headlines not just because of his work updates, but sometimes even because he becomes a target of online hate and gets brutally trolled for various reasons, one of which is his not-so-successful Bollywood career.

Abhishek is often compared to his dad, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and is trolled for not being able to live up to the legacy that his father has built in the showbiz industry over the years. But junior Bachchan is not one to take trolling with his head down.

In fact, every time Abhishek Bachchan comes across a mean comment that he thinks deserves a reply, he hits right back with a savage yet classy response.

In his recent interaction with news agency ANI, Abhishek spoke about what advice his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had given to him while handling online trolls."My wife once told me that, 'you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world'. So, I always try to look at things with positivity," the actor told ANI.

"You can't deal with failures...failures deal with you. The only thing matters are how you come out of it. I don't let failures and criticism affect me negatively, I take them as positives to better myself as a person and professional. I always try to make my failures a lesson," Abhishek added.

'Dasvi' revolves around an 8th grade pass out politician, Ganga Ram Chaudhary (essayed by Abhishek), who lands behind bars following his involvement in a teacher recruitment scam. He eventually decides to follow his dream of completing his 10th from jail. "By God's grace, everything has been positive for team 'Dasvi'...people gave humongous love to our trailer...the kind of self-confidence you get seeing such love is wonderful. Can't wait for the audience to watch our film," Abhishek told ANI.

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, 'Dasvi', which also features Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam, will be out on Jio Cinema and Netflix on April 7.