Abhishek Bachchan shares the perfect #FlashbackFriday picture to wish Amitabh Bachchan on his second birthday

You might have heard that legends aren't born twice, but here's Abhishek Bachchan proving that 'true legends are born twice'! Nothing can beat a throwback picture and that too an age-old still. Junior Bachchan on Friday, posted an old monochrome image of him and his sister surrounding father Amitabh Bachchan from the sides.

The picture dates back to some 37 years when 'Shahenshah' was admitted to a hospital where he was recovering from a "near-fatal accident" which happened on the sets of 'Coolie'. "37 years ago in the Breach Candy hospital. My father was recovering from a near fatal accident on the sets of his film Coolie," Abhishek captioned the picture.

Not only did Big B recover, but his family now celebrates this day as his second birthday. "Today- 2nd August we celebrate his second birthday as he was miraculously revived by the doctors on this day. Happy Birthday Pa! Love you," he concluded the post.

Check out the post here:

And just as he pinned the picture on the application, celebrities from B-town filled the comments' section with love. Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter, Tisca Chopra, Aalim Hakim among others showered love on the actor.

Big B-starrer 'Coolie' hit the screens in December 1983 in which he essayed the titular role as Iqbal Aslam Khan and it went on to be a hit at the box office. While August 2 is celebrated as his second birthday, senior Bachchan was born on October 11.

On the work front, he recently wrapped up shooting for 'Gulabo Sitabo' where he will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. The film will hit theatres on April 24 next year.