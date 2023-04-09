Search icon
Abhishek Bachchan shares cute picture, pens heartfelt note for Jaya Bachchan on her birthday: ‘Hope I continue to..'

Abhishek Bachchan shares a throwback picture with Jaya Bachchan from the music launch of his first film Refugee to wish her on her 75th birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in making a cameo in Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa. The actor has been impressing fans with his versatile roles in the web series. The actor recently shared a throwback picture with his mother Jaya Bachchan wishing her on her birthday.

On Sunday, Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo with his mother from the music launch of his first film Refugee on his Instagram. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a black suit and hugging his mother Jaya Bachchan who seems to be emotional seeing her son’s success. The actor posted the picture to wish her mother and wrote, “Not the best photo, I know. But, the emotion is loud and clear!! To the first and everlasting love of any child…Ma! Happy birthday, Ma. I love you. This is a photo from my first official public function as an actor. The music launch of my first film, Refugee. I hope I continue to give her reason to be proud of me.”

Sonu Sood, Bipasha Basu, Suniel Shetty, and other celebs wished ‘happy birthday’ to Jaya Bachchan in the comments section. Fans also wished the actress turned politician and even appreciated Abhishek Bachchan’s choice of pic and words. One of the fans commented, “Am sure she is. Your spectacular success is the best gift she can cherish.” Another wrote, “You are absolutely right mother’s love is unconditional.” Another comment read, “Best pic Abhishek, Happy Birthday Jaya ma’am.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 and will be next seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer. The film is inspired by the great achievement of Karoly Takacs and follows the achievements of special athletes. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, Nasir Khan, and Guneet Sandhu in prominent roles. Amitabh Bachchan will also be a part of the movie. 

