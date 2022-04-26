Abhishek Bachchan shares biggest challenge he faced while prepping for Bob Biswas' role | Exclusive

Abhishek Bachchan Bob Biswas/File photo

In 2021, one of the finest leading male acts in the Hindi film industry came from Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas. The actor is now geared up for the world television premiere of the film on Zee Cinema on Saturday, April 30, at 9:30 PM and spoke to DNA about the same.

When asked about the biggest challenge in portraying the protagonist role in the film that premiered on ZEE5 in December 2021, Abhishek said, "I think the biggest challenge was to get to the look of the part. The physical transformation was very challenging for me. I found that very difficult."

The DNA review of Bob Biswas also stated, "Junior Bachchan is unrecognizable as the contract killer, Bob Biswas. He has worked immensely on the character's mannerisms, gait, and speech and has completely immersed himself into the role."

When asked to reveal the best feedback that Abhishek has received for his performance as a serial killer in the film, the actor said, "It's very difficult to choose the best, the fact that we have been getting positive feedback is good enough. They have all been wonderful, very encouraging, and I am thankful for it."



READ | Abhishek Bachchan opens up on South remakes in Bollywood, says 'no dearth of talent in Mumbai' | Exclusive

For the unversed, Bob Biswas is a spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh's cult thriller Kahaani released in 2012 in which Saswata Chatterjee essayed the character of the contract killer, Bob Biswas. In the 2021 release which also marked the directorial debut of Sujoy's daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Abhishek stepped into the shoes of Saswata and portrayed the titular role.

Apart from the Dasvi actor, the film also features Chitrangda Singh, Tina Desai, Paran Bandopadhyay, and Samara Tijori in pivotal roles. The crime thriller was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Boundscript Production.