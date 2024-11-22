Abhishek Bachchan's rare comment on daughter Aaradhya Bachchan goes viral

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s divorce rumours just fueled after actor’s absence from daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday. However, amid this, Abhishek has made a rare comment on daughter which is now going viral on social media.

Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared on father Amitabh Bachchan’s reality game show, KBC 16. During his appearance, While discussing his film, Abhishek shared that he connected with his character Arjun Sen’s commitment to his daughter. He reflected on the promise Arjun makes to his daughter, assuring her that despite the challenges, he would always fight to be there for her and even dance at her wedding. Abhishek added, “That unwavering commitment as a father is beyond words."

He further talked about being a ‘girl dad’ and said, “Aaradhya is my daughter, and Shoojit da has two daughters. We are all ‘girl dads,’ and we truly understand that emotion.”

Recently, Aishwarya Rai celebrated her daughter Aaradhya’s birthday but neither Abhishek Bachchan, nor any of the Bachchan family members were present at her house for the celebration, which fueled the rumours that everything is not fine between them. Abhishek Bachchan along with Amitabh Bachchan, even skipped wishing Aaradhya on her birthday on social media.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence on divorce rumours and penned a long note on his blog. In the blog, Amitabh wrote, “It takes immense courage, conviction, and sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life. I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain, and its privacy is maintained by me…" He further added, “Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications."

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan’s I Want To Talk has been garnering immense praise from the audiences. Netizens can’t stop lauding Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in the movie. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also stars Tom McLaren and Ahilya Bamroo in key roles.

