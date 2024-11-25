Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai amid their divorce rumours.

Abhishek Bachchan is currently winning the hearts of the audience with his performance in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk. However, the actor has also been grabbing headlines due to his divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai. Amid this, the actor has praised her wife and expressed gratitude towards her.

In an interview with The Hindu, Abhishek Bachchan recalled the sacrifices made by his mother, Jaya Bachchan because of which he never felt alone as a child and said, “My mother stopped acting when I was born because she wanted to spend time with the children. We never felt the void of dad not being around. I think at the end of the day after work, you come home at night,"

Abhishek Bachchan even praised Aishwarya Rai for making sacrifices as a mother drawing parallels with Jaya Bachchan's sacrifices and said, “In my household, I’m lucky I get to go out and make movies but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that but I don’t think the kids look at it that way. They don’t look at you as a third person, they look at you as the first person.”

Abhishek Bachchan's I Want To Talk is struggling at the box office despite getting positive reviews from the audience. The film has managed to collect only Rs 1 crore in three days. The actor will be next seen in the movie Be Happy wherein he will be playing the role of a father once again. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the film's release date is yet to be announced. He also has Sujoy Ghosh's King in the pipeline wherein he will be playing the role of villain in the movie. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma in key roles and is currently under production.

