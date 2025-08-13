Abhishek Bachchan says there is one question daughter Aaradhya Bachchan always asks, but it doesn't make him angry: 'She wants to know...'

Abhishek Bachchan reflected on being a parent in this digital age, describing Aaradhya as "very smart, like most kids today". Abhishek Bachchan revealed how, when he was growing up, he did not dare question his father; however, now his daughter doesn’t just accept instructions easily.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. While they like to keep a low profile and not overshare their relationship dynamic with the media, both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan always make it a point to speak fondly when it comes to their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Abhishek Bachchan candidly spoke about the shift he has witnessed in his relationship with his soon-to-be 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya.

How is Abhishek Bachchan's relationship with Aaradhya Bachchan?

Abhishek Bachchan reflected on being a parent in this digital age, describing Aaradhya as "very smart, like most kids today". Abhishek Bachchan revealed how, when he was growing up, he did not dare question his father; however, now his daughter doesn’t just accept instructions easily. "If I ask her to do something, she wants to know 'why',” he said.

Abhishek Bachchan clarified that he does not get angry when Aaradhya asks that because he does not look at it as defiance, but as a positive trait. Abhishek Bachchan said that these questions reflect greatly on how children these days are more analytical and are unafraid to pursue transparency.

Speaking about the standards his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, set for him, Abhishek Bachchan said, "Every day, I try not to disappoint them,” he said.

Abhishek Bachchan credits his wife Aishwarya Rai for keeping him grounded

Abhishek Bachchan also credited his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and shared how she plays an important role in keeping him grounded. "She’s calmer and wiser than I am. She helps me see the bigger picture whenever I get caught up in minor frustrations."

READ | US Treasury Secretary flags India's 'uncooperative' approach in trade talks amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats