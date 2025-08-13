Abhishek Bachchan says there is one question daughter Aaradhya Bachchan always asks, but it doesn't make him angry: 'She wants to know...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...

War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani

'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

"Grand Entry...": THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro, frightening the passengers goes viral - WATCH

'Well done dogesh bhai': German Shepherd saves children from stray dog attack, wins praise

Rajinikanth wanted to marry Sridevi, planned to propose to her at party, suddenly stepped back after..., then...

Sushmita Sen recalls meeting with Donald Trump, says US President didn't leave an impression on her: 'He is not...'

Rohit Sharma roars past Babar Azam in ICC ODI rankings amid retirement talk, Shubman Gill holds top spot

BJP's BIG attack on Sonia Gandhi amid 'vote chori' row: 'Her name entered electoral rolls twice without...'

BIG update for Apple enthusiasts, tech giant is set to launch 10 plus products in 2025, including Apple iPhone 17 series, MacBook,...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani

War 2 first review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action scenes

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car

'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakista

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car

Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...

TNVR to ‘Massacre Laws’: How countries control stray dog populations

Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film

Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Abhishek Bachchan says there is one question daughter Aaradhya Bachchan always asks, but it doesn't make him angry: 'She wants to know...'

Abhishek Bachchan reflected on being a parent in this digital age, describing Aaradhya as "very smart, like most kids today". Abhishek Bachchan revealed how, when he was growing up, he did not dare question his father; however, now his daughter doesn’t just accept instructions easily.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 02:59 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Abhishek Bachchan says there is one question daughter Aaradhya Bachchan always asks, but it doesn't make him angry: 'She wants to know...'

TRENDING NOW

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. While they like to keep a low profile and not overshare their relationship dynamic with the media, both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan always make it a point to speak fondly when it comes to their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. 

In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Abhishek Bachchan candidly spoke about the shift he has witnessed in his relationship with his soon-to-be 14-year-old daughter, Aaradhya. 

How is Abhishek Bachchan's relationship with Aaradhya Bachchan? 

Abhishek Bachchan reflected on being a parent in this digital age, describing Aaradhya as "very smart, like most kids today". Abhishek Bachchan revealed how, when he was growing up, he did not dare question his father; however, now his daughter doesn’t just accept instructions easily. "If I ask her to do something, she wants to know 'why',” he said. 

Abhishek Bachchan clarified that he does not get angry when Aaradhya asks that because he does not look at it as defiance, but as a positive trait. Abhishek Bachchan said that these questions reflect greatly on how children these days are more analytical and are unafraid to pursue transparency.

Speaking about the standards his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, set for him, Abhishek Bachchan said, "Every day, I try not to disappoint them,” he said. 

Abhishek Bachchan credits his wife Aishwarya Rai for keeping him grounded

Abhishek Bachchan also credited his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and shared how she plays an important role in keeping him grounded. "She’s calmer and wiser than I am. She helps me see the bigger picture whenever I get caught up in minor frustrations."

READ | US Treasury Secretary flags India's 'uncooperative' approach in trade talks amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amitabh Bachchan says fans outside Jalsa lacked energy this Sunday: 'It seems to be getting too...'
Amitabh Bachchan says fans outside Jalsa lacked energy this Sunday: 'It seems..'
THIS dog has been named 'world's ugliest,' wins Rs 4 lakh prize in contest, she is from...
THIS dog has been named 'world's ugliest,' wins Rs 4 lakh prize money
What is 'Viking Diet'? How this ancient way of eating will improve your health, wellbeing?
What is 'Viking Diet'? How this ancient way of eating will improve your health,
Mrunal Thakur finally addresses dating rumours with Dhanush, reveals why he attended Son of Sardaar 2 screening: 'No one should misunderstand that it was...'
Mrunal Thakur finally addresses dating rumours with Dhanush, reveals why he...
Who is Jalaluddin? Rajasthan man files nomination for Vice President days after Jagdeep Dhankar’s resignation, he is a...
Who is Jalaluddin? Rajasthan man files nomination for Vice President days after
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car
Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...
TNVR to ‘Massacre Laws’: How countries control stray dog populations
Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film
Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film
Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Bollywood’s next-gen party hard at Arpita Khan's restaurant; SEE PICS
Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Bollywood’s next-gen party hard at Arpita Khan's res
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method, 'I thought sabka weight gain hota tha toh isse mera...'
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE