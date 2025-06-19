Abhishek Bachchan is currently enjoying the success of his new film Housefull 5, which released earlier this month. He has been actively promoting the Tarun Mansukhani-directed movie, which features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, and more.

Penned cryptic note

On Thursday evening, Abhishek Bachchan penned a cryptic note on his Instagram, written like a poem. The message reflected a longing to step away from everything and everyone to reconnect with oneself. He wrote, "Main ekbaar lapaata hona chahta hoon, bheed mein khud ko phir se paana chahta hoon. Jo kuch bhi tha sab de diya apno ke liye, ab zara sa waqt bas apne liye chahta hoon (I want to be lost once, I want to find myself in a crowd. Whatever was mine, I gave away for the sake of my own kin. Now I wish to take out some time for my own self).”

Along with the note, Abhishek Bachchan wrote a caption that read, “Kabhi kabhi khud se milne ke liye khud se ‘missing’ hona padta hai,” meaning sometimes, you have to disappear for a while to truly find yourself.

Announced new film with a cryptic message

Later, Abhishek Bachchan took to X and cleared the air with a post that read, "चर्चाओं पर अब फुल स्टॉप! Sometimes, getting lost isn’t a detour, it’s where the real story begins. Full of dreams, twists, and the people who make it worth it."

It turned out the cryptic message was not about his personal life but a creative way to announce his upcoming film. Abhishek revealed that his new project, #KaalidharLaapata, will premiere on July 4, exclusively on #ZEE5.

About the film

Set in the heart of rural India, Kaalidhar Laapata follows the story of an elderly man named Kaalidhar (played by Abhishek Bachchan), who chooses to run away after discovering his family’s intention to leave him behind.

His journey takes a surprising turn when he crosses paths with Ballu, a lively and curious eight-year-old orphan. Ballu’s infectious energy brings a new spark into Kaalidhar’s life. Together, they embark on an unplanned road trip, checking off a quirky bucket list and rediscovering the joy of living.