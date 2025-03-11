Abhishek Bachchan said that it's important for an actor to continuously learn, adding that his 82-year-old father Amitabh Bachchan is a great example of an actor who is still learning.

Son of superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan will complete 25 years in Bollywood as his debut film Refugee released on June 30, 2000. In his latest interview, Abhishek said that it's important for an actor to continuously learn, adding that his 82-year-old father Amitabh is a great example of an actor who is still learning.

Talking to Mid-Day, when the Ludo actor was asked about how he picks his films after spending more than two decades in the industry, he said, "As human beings, we grow. What we liked doing 10 years ago may have changed today. The reason to do a film today is that you gravitate towards it. You might not, six months down the line. It’s important for an actor to continuously learn. I have a great example of an 82-year-old (Amitabh Bachchan) back home who is still learning. I’ve always worked from the heart. Sometimes, it worked for me, and other times, it didn’t. I’m proud of every film that I’ve done, whether it has been accepted or not because I’ve learnt from each."

The Guru actor further shared how he reacts to criticism of his films as he added, "You should not cut out that noise. As an actor, you’re public property because your films demand the audience to pay a price to come into the theatre, or to subscribe to a digital platform. What they think is of paramount importance. So, I don’t want to cut out the noise. It gets very loud at times. But if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen next in Be Happy. The dance drama, which explores the bond between a father and daughter, also features Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi. Directed by filmmaker and choreographer Remo D'Souza, Be Happy will start streaming on Prime Video on March 14.