Abhishek Bachchan says he was like 'scared' child, ignored by public: 'I’ve walked into...'

Abhishek Bachchan shared how he felt invisible in public because of his flops.

Abhishek Bachchan, son of legendary actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Refugee. Although the film got praise, his next few films didn’t do well, and he went through a tough phase in his career.

Feeling Ignored in Public Spaces

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Abhishek shared how he once felt invisible in public because of his flops. “I’ve walked into rooms where nobody even turns and looks at you. I expected it to matter that I was a film star, but nobody noticed,” he said.

He added, “Actors are very fragile people. We act confident, but inside, we’re like scared children who just want to be seen and appreciated.”

Dhoom Changed Everything

Things turned around in 2004 with the release of Dhoom, which became a blockbuster and gave him the fame he had been waiting for. “After Dhoom, I walked into a hotel lobby, and the entire place stopped. That moment meant so much more because I had been ignored before,” Abhishek explained.

He believes failure is what truly teaches you the value of success. “The foundation stone of success is laid on the ground of failure,” he said.

Hrithik Roshan’s Powerful Advice

That same night, actor Hrithik Roshan, who had also gone through sudden stardom after his debut, congratulated Abhishek and gave him an honest piece of advice. “He hugged me and whispered, ‘Till now it was nothing, your problems start now. Now you have something to lose,’” Abhishek recalled.

Learning From the Highs and Lows

Abhishek says he now works even harder because he knows what it’s like to be unnoticed. His journey has taught him to stay grounded and never take success for granted.