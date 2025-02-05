Abhishek Bachchan shared a more traditional mother-son relationship with Jaya Bachchan, while he is more of a friend with his father Amitabh Bachchan.

Son of superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 49th birthday on Wednesday, February 5. On his special day, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actor opened up on his relationship with parents and shared how he shares different equations with his father and mother.

Talking to The Times of India, Abhishek said, "I'm close to both of my parents. But it’s a different equation with each. I share a more traditional mother-son relationship with my mom. My father is more of a friend. It’s very hard to differentiate between the two, but there’s a difference between my relationship with the two."

While promoting his last release I Want To Talk last year, Abhishek had shared how his mother Jaya Bachchan feels possessive when he is only compared to his father Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the Guru actor had said, "Throughout my career of 25 years, there has been such huge reference to my father and his amazing work, but very few attribute anything to my beautiful mother. I am glad Shoojit did, she will be very happy. She keeps saying, 'you’re my son too.' I am not worthy of being spoken about in the same sentence as these great actors." Shoojit Sircar directed the emotional drama I Want To Talk.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen next in Housefull 5. The fifth installment in the comedy franchise also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chunky Panday, and Shreyas Talpade among others. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is slated to release on June 6 this year.

Abhishek will also be seen in the action thriller King, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. As per reports, Bachchan is palying the main antagonist in the much-awaited film. King will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously made commercial blockbusters such as Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan. It is expected to release in 2026.