Abhishek Bachchan says he's been 'border-line apologetic' about his work, pens touching note ahead of 'Dasvi' release

Abhishek Bachchan is all set with his upcoming film 'Dasvi' in which he plays a politician named Ganga Ram Chaudhary on a mission to clear his 10th exams. As the trailer of the film was launched on Wednesday, 23 March with its streaming date locked as April 7, Junior Bachchan penned an emotional note on his social media handles.

Sharing his excitement about the upcoming social comedy, the actor wrote, “I’m so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It’s a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too."

Adding that he has always been reserved about his work, the actor said that he wishes to be unapologetic about 'Dasvi' as he continued, "I’ve always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I’ve made. I want to change that! I want to be unapologetic about this film."

Stating that he believes deeply in his film, Abhishek mentioned, “We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we’ve made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I’ve always been told “let the work speak for itself”. I’m sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film!". The 'Guru' actor concluded the note by writing in Hindi, "Bahut ho gaya ! Ab Time aa gaya hai Frontfoot pe khelne ka!”

Apart from Junior B, the film also stars Yami Gautam as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal and Nimrat Kaur as Bimla Devi, wife of Abhishek's character in the film. The three talented stars impress the audience with their Haryanvi act in the social comedy which marks the directorial debut of Tushar Jalota.



Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, 'Dasvi' is an OTT digital release and will stream on Netflix India and Jio Cinema from April 7. This is the fourth direct OTT release for AbhisheBachcha as his previous three films namely 'Ludo', 'The Big Bull', and 'Bob Biswas', also premiered on different streaming platforms.